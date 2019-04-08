Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb to rejoin Schalke first-team squad

Nabil Bentaleb last played for Schalke in their 7-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will resume training with Schalke's first team on Tuesday three weeks after he was dropped for deiciplinary reasons.

The 24-year old was sent to train with the Bundlesliga club's under-23 team for unspecified reasons.

Interim coach Huub Stevens says Benataleb's behaviour has improved.

"The feedback was consistently positive in terms of his training performance as well as his behaviour in the under-23," Stevens told the club's website.

"So we decided to bring him back into the team."

The former Spurs player last played for Schalke in their 7-0 defeat to Manchester City last month, as they lost their last-16 European Champions League tie 10-2 on aggregate.

The France-born player represented Algeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and was part of the Desert Foxes' Nations Cup squads in both 2015 and 2017.

Morocco's defender Hamza Mendyl, who was also dropped from the Schalke first-squad last Friday for disciplinary reasons, is still training with club's under-23 team.

Better news for his compatriot Nassim Boujellabh as has signed the first professional contract of his career with Schalke until June 2022.

It came after the 19-year-old made his Bundesliga debut against Hannover 96 on 31 March.

"Nassim is a boy with potential - and one who wants to develop," Stevens said.

"He has proven this in the past weeks with us. That's why he deserves the opportunity in the professional field."

Germany-born Boujellab has represented Morocco. where his parents hail from, at both under-17 and under-20 levels and is currently a member of the under-23 Olympic squad.