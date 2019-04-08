Martin O'Connor: Walsall name former captain as manager for rest of season

Martin O'Connor (left) was appointed as a first-team coach by Dean Keates (right) in February with Michael Oakes (centre) also on the coaching staff

Walsall have named former captain Martin O'Connor as manager until the end of the season.

The ex-midfielder has taken over from Dean Keates, who was sacked on Saturday following defeat by 10-man Oxford.

The Saddlers are 22nd in League One, a point from safety with five games left.

"Walsall Football Club can today confirm that Martin O'Connor will take temporary charge of first-team affairs until the end of the season," a club statement read.

"The 51-year-old will be assisted by John Ward, Andy Davies and Michael Oakes.

"With fixtures against three of our relegation rivals in the coming weeks, we urge our supporters to get behind Martin and the team at this crucial time."

Both O'Connor and Keates are Walsall-born ex-midfielders who each had two spells as players with their hometown club.

Keates, 40, returned as manager in March 2018 and saved the club from relegation last season but was sacked at the weekend after a flying start to the season was followed by just four league wins since the end of October.

O'Connor previously spent time as Walsall's assistant manager under Chris Hutchings from 2009-11 before returning to the coaching staff earlier this season under Keates but his only managerial experience is with non-league Halesowen Town.

His first game in charge of Walsall will be at fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley on Saturday.