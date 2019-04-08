Florian Lejeune: Newcastle defender to miss rest of season with knee injury

Florian Lejeune joined Newcastle from Eibar in 2017

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant knee injury" in Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman was carried off on a stretcher after injuring his left knee in a clash with Andros Townsend.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club in 2017, missed the first part of the season with a right knee injury.

He has made 12 Premier League appearances for the 15th-placed Magpies since January.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez said the injury looked bad following the 1-0 loss at St James' Park.

A club statement said further updates would be provided "in due course".