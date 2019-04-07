FA Cup semi-final: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says 'we had it and it got away'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Watford 3-2 Wolves (aet)

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves 'had it and it got away' after seeing Watford come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Goals by Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez looked set to send Wolves into their first final since 1960 and they led 2-1 deep into added time.

But Troy Deeney equalised with a last-gasp penalty before Gerard Deulofeu scored his second goal in extra-time.

"It was emotional," said Nuno. "It was a sad moment, we cannot hide it."

Wolves are joint-seventh in their first season back in the Premier League and could become the first newly-promoted side to finish in the top eight since 2005-06.

They were playing in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1998 and their Portuguese boss hopes to lead Wolves back to Wembley.

"It is tough, sometimes the pain that you feel makes you grow," he said. "You have to feel it as a group. We will stick together because it is our identity.

"It is relentless, we never give up and we will come again. We must keep growing as a team and try to reach a semi-final in the future and win it.

"It is a terrific season. Not only this season, last season we were in the Championship and came to the Premier League. We keep on fighting - each game, each challenge we had ahead of us we go and compete. That will not change, ever."

Doherty's first-half header was followed up by a well-taken volley from Jimenez, but Watford replied with a superb finish by Deulofeu before Leander Dendoncker's foul gave Deeney the chance to take the game into extra-time.

"We did the first half very good, second half not so good," Nuno added. "We could not manage the ball. Watford kept going, long balls, and we didn't manage well.

"When it comes to four minutes of injury time we should have possession of the ball. We couldn't handle that and we got punished.

"We are disappointed, but this is football. I am very proud. There were tough ties we were able to win and today we played good. I honestly think we should have done better in the last moments of the game."