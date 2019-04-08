Scotland Women have 'game plan to attack' Brazil - Shelley Kerr

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Brazil will be great test for Scotland'

International friendly: Scotland v Brazil Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Monday, 8 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website & app

Scotland women will try to take the attack to Brazil in Monday's friendly, head coach Shelley Kerr insists.

The Scots play the side ranked 10th in the world in the second of two warm-up games for their June World Cup debut, having drawn the first against Chile.

Kerr, whose team are ranked 10 places below their opponents, says the matches in Spain will help Scotland improve.

"Often, when you play teams higher ranked, the focus is very much on structured defence," she said.

"For us to get better - and that's why we've taken these games, to play against the very best players and teams in the world - we're going to have a gameplan to attack.

"They're really strong in attack, direct, physical at times and have got some real flair players that, if we don't match and aren't up to their speed in the game, it could be a long night for us.

"But equally we have to show confidence and belief in our own system of play. These are the games we want to test ourselves in."

Scotland compete at a World Cup finals for the first time this summer, where they will meet England, Argentina and Japan in the group stage, and will receive a Hampden Park send-off when they host Jamaica in May in their last pre-tournament friendly.

In preparing for the global showpiece, Kerr's side lost 1-0 to world champions the United States in November and were beaten narrowly by fifth-ranked Canada while also overcoming Iceland and Denmark at the Algarve Cup in March.

While Scotland were in Portugal, Brazil competed in the SheBelieves Cup and lost all three matches against England, Japan and the USA.

"A lot of people have been talking about how Brazil haven't won in a while, but I don't think you can read to much into that as their opponents have been really strong," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"They'll be wanting to make amends and address the fact they've not won games."