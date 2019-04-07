Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 2.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sitter costs Paris St-Germain early title
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was guilty of arguably the worst miss in the history of football as Paris St-Germain squandered the chance to wrap up the Ligue 1 title against Strasbourg.
Christopher Nkunku's shot was going in until former Stoke forward Choupo-Moting needlessly got a touch on the line and stabbed it onto the post.
PSG led through Choupo-Moting but Nuno da Costa levelled and Anthony Goncalves put the visitors ahead from 20 yards.
Presnel Kimpembe equalised for PSG.
But the capital side needed to beat Strasbourg to wrap up the title with eight games to go. They can seal it if they draw at second-placed Lille next Sunday.
Choupo-Moting had started ahead of 27-goal Ligue 1 top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who was rested but came on in the second half.
Thomas Tuchel's side, who were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Manchester United, have the chance to win the double when they face Rennes in the Coupe de France final on Saturday, 27 April.
They have won the cup four seasons in a row.
PSG, who have won five of the past six Ligue 1 titles, had won all previous 15 league home matches this season.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 31Dagba
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forDraxlerat 60'minutes
- 13Alves da Silva
- 8Paredes
- 6Verratti
- 14Bernat
- 24NkunkuSubstituted forKehrerat 76'minutes
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMbappéat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 7Mbappé
- 16Areola
- 23Draxler
- 34N'Soki
Strasbourg
- 1SelsBooked at 88mins
- 27LalaBooked at 57mins
- 19Caci
- 13Mitrovic
- 4Martinez
- 23Carole
- 17GonçalvesSubstituted forLienardat 65'minutes
- 14Prcic
- 18Sissoko
- 29da Costa JóiaSubstituted forGrandsirat 73'minutes
- 25AjorqueSubstituted forMothibaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ndour
- 7Zemzemi
- 11Lienard
- 12Mothiba
- 22Fofana
- 28Grandsir
- 30Kamara
- Referee:
- Thomas Leonard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 2.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Matz Sels (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 2. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Christopher Nkunku.
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Samuel Grandsir replaces Nuno da Costa.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Thiago Silva is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Anthony Gonçalves.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).