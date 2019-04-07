Italian Serie A
Napoli1Genoa1

Napoli's 1-1 draw with Genoa makes Juventus wait for Serie A title

Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens is Napoli's joint fourth top scorer of all time, with 104

Napoli drew against Genoa to make Juventus wait at least a week to seal the Serie A title.

A home defeat would have secured an eighth consecutive title for Juventus, who beat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday.

Genoa, who had Stefano Sturaro sent off, trailed through Dries Mertens' 25-yard strike but Darko Lazovic scored a brilliant volleyed equaliser.

Juve need just a point at SPAL next Saturday (14:00 BST) to wrap up the league with six games to spare.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 27Karnezis
  • 23HysajBooked at 67minsSubstituted forOunasat 87'minutes
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31GhoulamSubstituted forMário Ruiat 76'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 8Ruiz
  • 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 24minsSubstituted forInsigneat 67'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 14Mertens
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 21Chiriches
  • 24Insigne
  • 25Ospina
  • 34Younes

Genoa

  • 97Radu
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 14Biraschi
  • 3Günter
  • 4Criscito
  • 22Lazovic
  • 27SturaroBooked at 28mins
  • 44Pinto VelosoSubstituted forRadovanovicat 77'minutes
  • 24BessaSubstituted forPezzellaat 82'minutes
  • 19PandevSubstituted forRolónat 62'minutes
  • 11Kouamé

Substitutes

  • 1Marchetti
  • 8Lerager
  • 9Sanabria
  • 10Lapadula
  • 13Pezzella
  • 15Mazzitelli
  • 18Rolón
  • 21Radovanovic
  • 39Favilli
  • 85Njie
  • 93Chitolina Carniel
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home23
Away14
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 1.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Koray Günter.

Hand ball by Ivan Radovanovic (Genoa).

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

Attempt saved. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Giuseppe Pezzella replaces Daniel Bessa.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.

Attempt missed. Esteban Rolón (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Orestis Karnezis.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Ivan Radovanovic replaces Miguel Veloso.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Faouzi Ghoulam.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Miguel Veloso.

Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Pedro Pereira.

Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Allan.

Booking

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Esteban Rolón (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Koray Günter.

Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th April 2019

  • NapoliNapoli1GenoaGenoa1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina0FrosinoneFrosinone1
  • CagliariCagliari2SPALSPAL1
  • UdineseUdinese3EmpoliEmpoli2
  • Inter MilanInter Milan0AtalantaAtalanta0
  • LazioLazio2SassuoloSassuolo2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31273164204484
2Napoli31197558273164
3Inter Milan31176847252257
4AC Milan311410745301552
5Atalanta31157964412352
6Roma31149856451151
7Lazio30147944321249
8Torino311213640281249
9Sampdoria311361251411045
10Fiorentina3181584639739
11Sassuolo31812114651-536
12Cagliari3199133043-1336
13Parma3197153350-1734
14Genoa31810133549-1434
15Udinese3088143043-1332
16SPAL3188152844-1632
17Empoli3177174059-1928
18Bologna3069152847-1927
19Frosinone3158182556-3123
20Chievo30111182161-4011
View full Italian Serie A table

