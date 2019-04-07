Napoli's 1-1 draw with Genoa makes Juventus wait for Serie A title

Dries Mertens is Napoli's joint fourth top scorer of all time, with 104

Napoli drew against Genoa to make Juventus wait at least a week to seal the Serie A title.

A home defeat would have secured an eighth consecutive title for Juventus, who beat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday.

Genoa, who had Stefano Sturaro sent off, trailed through Dries Mertens' 25-yard strike but Darko Lazovic scored a brilliant volleyed equaliser.

Juve need just a point at SPAL next Saturday (14:00 BST) to wrap up the league with six games to spare.