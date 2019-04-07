Match ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 1.
Napoli's 1-1 draw with Genoa makes Juventus wait for Serie A title
-
- From the section European Football
Napoli drew against Genoa to make Juventus wait at least a week to seal the Serie A title.
A home defeat would have secured an eighth consecutive title for Juventus, who beat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday.
Genoa, who had Stefano Sturaro sent off, trailed through Dries Mertens' 25-yard strike but Darko Lazovic scored a brilliant volleyed equaliser.
Juve need just a point at SPAL next Saturday (14:00 BST) to wrap up the league with six games to spare.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 27Karnezis
- 23HysajBooked at 67minsSubstituted forOunasat 87'minutes
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 31GhoulamSubstituted forMário Ruiat 76'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 8Ruiz
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 24minsSubstituted forInsigneat 67'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 14Mertens
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 6Mário Rui
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 21Chiriches
- 24Insigne
- 25Ospina
- 34Younes
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 14Biraschi
- 3Günter
- 4Criscito
- 22Lazovic
- 27SturaroBooked at 28mins
- 44Pinto VelosoSubstituted forRadovanovicat 77'minutes
- 24BessaSubstituted forPezzellaat 82'minutes
- 19PandevSubstituted forRolónat 62'minutes
- 11Kouamé
Substitutes
- 1Marchetti
- 8Lerager
- 9Sanabria
- 10Lapadula
- 13Pezzella
- 15Mazzitelli
- 18Rolón
- 21Radovanovic
- 39Favilli
- 85Njie
- 93Chitolina Carniel
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 1.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Koray Günter.
Hand ball by Ivan Radovanovic (Genoa).
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Elseid Hysaj.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.
Attempt saved. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Giuseppe Pezzella replaces Daniel Bessa.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.
Attempt missed. Esteban Rolón (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Orestis Karnezis.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Ivan Radovanovic replaces Miguel Veloso.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Faouzi Ghoulam.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Miguel Veloso.
Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Pedro Pereira.
Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Allan.
Booking
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Esteban Rolón (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Koray Günter.
Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.