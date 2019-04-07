EFL Awards: Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki named Championship Player of the Season

Teemu Pukki is the Championship's current leading goalscorer with 26

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki took the top honour of Championship Player of the Season at the EFL Awards.

The Finland international claimed the award ahead of Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Birmingham City's Che Adams.

Pukki, 29, has scored 26 goals and provided nine assists to help the Canaries to the brink of promotion.

Luton Town striker James Collins won the League One Player of the Season award while Tranmere Rovers' James Norwood took the honour in League Two.

It was an evening of double celebration for Norwich as full-back Max Aarons was named Young Player of the Season.

Aarons, 19, has scored three times in 35 Championship appearances in his first season at senior level and was nominated alongside Derby County's Harry Wilson and Luton's James Justin.

While Sheffield United striker Sharp just have missed out on the top gong, he was recognised with the Moment of the Season award at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

Sharp, 33, became the leading goalscorer in the EFL this century in January when he surpassed Rickie Lambert with his 220th career strike.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and striker Billy Sharp (both centre) were among the winners at the EFL Awards

The former Doncaster and Nottingham Forest player has stretched that tally to 227 goals since as the Blades sit second in the Championship, a point ahead of third-placed Leeds United with six games to play.

"This is absolutely fantastic, it's a really proud moment," he said. "Personal accolades are brilliant, and it's great to receive this - I'll reflect on tonight as a proud one.

"Of course, my focus now is firmly on putting a P for promotion beside our name come the end of the season."

Sharp was also named in the EFL Team of the Season, made up of players from across all three divisions and managed by his Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Goal of the Year went to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves for his stunning strike against Derby County in April 2018.

Hot-shots Collins and Norwood honoured

James Collins and James Norwood have scored 49 goals between them so far this season

James Collins' 22 goals so far in League One this season have put leaders Luton Town on the verge of an historic back-to-back promotion to the Championship.

The Hatters set a club record of 28 games unbeaten on Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Blackpool, a game in which Collins opened the scoring before being sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has picked up from where he left off last season where his 19 goals in League Two helped them to automatic promotion.

Hoping for a similar outcome in May will be League Two Player of the Season and Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood.

His tally of 27 goals this campaign is seven ahead of his nearest challenger and made even more impressive in what is his first season in the EFL.

Fifth-placed Tranmere, who are four points off the automatic promotion places with five games remaining, will hope he has a few more goals left to contribute.

Other winners at the EFL Awards

Apprentice of the Year: Max Bird (Derby County)

PFA Player in the Community: Will Vaulks (Rotherham United)

Sir Tom Finney Award for Career Contribution to the EFL: Joe Thompson (Rochdale)

Community Club of the Year: Portsmouth

Family Club of the Year: Doncaster Rovers

Contribution to League Football: David Allison

Supporter of the Year: Roger Groves and Mike Davis (Shrewsbury Town)

