Steven Gerrard: Missile-throwing 'needs to stop', says Rangers boss

Referee Nick Walsh hands the cigarette lighter thrown on to the pitch to a police officer

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard described the latest missile-throwing incident in the Scottish Premiership as "sad".

A cigarette lighter landed close to visiting captain James Tavernier as he took a throw-in during Rangers' 3-0 win at Motherwell.

Police Scotland say they are "aware of the incident and enquiries are ongoing to identify the culprit".

"It seems like we're trying to send messages out every time we speak to the media, which is a shame," said Gerrard.

"It's a sad thing to see in this league but there's a lot of it going on and there's a lot of other sad stuff that's going on in world football.

"It's dangerous for the players when there are objects thrown on to the pitch, whether it be a lighter or whatever it may be. It needs to stop."

Referee Nick Walsh picked the lighter up and handed it to a police officer at the side of the Fir Park pitch.

There were three arrests at Saturday's Edinburgh derby, two for objects thrown from the crowd.

Smoke bombs were let off at Tynecastle during Hibernian's 2-1 win over Hearts, while a coconut was also retrieved from the field of play.

Missile-throwing 'dragging football down'

Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds on BBC Sportsound

There has been warning after warning. We want to keep the politicians out of the game but it's getting to the stage where they are going to act and fans need to realise that.

We want a good atmosphere but this is dragging Scottish football down.