Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 8McAlister
- 14Tumilty
- 32Lyon
- 7Millar
- 6Telfer
- 3Iredale
- 18Oliver
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 25McKeown
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- 44Dallas
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 11FlanniganBooked at 18mins
- 6Hetherington
- 23Shields
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 12Aitchison
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).
Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.