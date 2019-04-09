Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ayr United v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 28Cadden
- 17Shankland
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11DobbieSubstituted forMcGrathat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 26Ivison
- 28Irving
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Iain Wilson (Queen of the South).
Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).
Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ian McGrath replaces Stephen Dobbie because of an injury.
Delay in match Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Rose (Ayr United) because of an injury.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Attempt missed. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.