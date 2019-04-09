Scottish Championship
Ayr0Queen of Sth0

Ayr United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 28Cadden
  • 17Shankland
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 30Maguire
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 11DobbieSubstituted forMcGrathat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 26Ivison
  • 28Irving
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Wilson (Queen of the South).

Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).

Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Ian McGrath replaces Stephen Dobbie because of an injury.

Delay in match Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Michael Rose (Ayr United) because of an injury.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Attempt missed. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32188653302362
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Inverness CT32121374335849
4Ayr31139944301448
5Dunfermline32119123234-242
6Morton32813112941-1237
7Queen of Sth32812123938136
8Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
9Alloa3289153347-1433
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
