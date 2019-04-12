Liverpool v Chelsea

Eden Hazard scored in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson returns after missing the Champions League victory against Porto through suspension.

The fit-again Joe Gomez is available, having been named on the bench in midweek, but Adam Lallana is a doubt.

Chelsea made seven changes for their Europa League win against Slavia Prague and will recall a number of key players, including Eden Hazard.

The Blues will assess left-back Emerson, who missed Thursday's game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of the squad for that fixture because of tiredness, and head coach Maurizio Sarri says he has not decided whether the winger will start at Anfield on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Jurgen Klopp's 200th game as Liverpool manager is a monster.

It's being billed as his team's toughest one left on their run-in, and if they win it the belief that this is finally Liverpool's Premier League year will reach its highest height yet.

Recent history is with Chelsea. Nearly seven years have passed since they last lost at Anfield - a run that included the famous Steven Gerrard slip and Demba Ba goal that took the title away from Liverpool in 2014.

Only the present matters though, and Chelsea coming straight from a Thursday night game in Prague won't help them - nor, perhaps, the hopes of their 'Blues brothers' in Manchester.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Liverpool will win this, whether Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks his best team or not.

I was at Tuesday's win over Porto in the Champions League and the Reds should have won by more than two goals, but I always felt they could have raised their game at any time.

They have had a decent rest since Tuesday night and I don't think they were overstretched in midweek anyhow.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are winless in their past five league and cup games against Chelsea (D3, L2).

The Blues are unbeaten in eight matches at Anfield in all competitions since a 4-1 defeat in May 2012 (W3, D5).

Liverpool

Liverpool have three wins and a draw from their four home games against the other sides in the top six this season. They have won four of their nine such league matches home and away.

The Reds are also undefeated in their past 17 Premier League fixtures at Anfield against the other established top-six sides (W9, D8).

They are unbeaten in their last 37 home league games (W27, D10), the joint-second longest such streak in Premier League history.

Despite having the division's best defensive record, they have come back to earn 16 points from losing positions - more than any other Premier League side this season.

The Merseysiders have scored 21 Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season, the highest figure in the top flight (Chelsea are second with 19 goals).

Chelsea