Wigan Athletic v Norwich City
- From the section Championship
Nick Powell is likely to be involved for Wigan Athletic against Championship leaders Norwich City on Sunday.
Powell went off with an injury at Hull on Wednesday, but manager Paul Cook says he should be fine to play.
Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia is still suspended, but Marco Stiepermann (knock) is expected to be fit.
The Canaries' six-point lead at the top of the table will be cut if either Leeds or Sheffield United win their respective games on Saturday.
Match facts
- Wigan have won just two of their 11 league meetings with Norwich (W2 D4 L5).
- Norwich City are looking to complete their first ever league double against Wigan.
- Wigan are unbeaten in seven home Championship matches (W3 D4 L0), keeping four clean sheets in this run.
- Norwich City haven't won five consecutive away league matches since November 1988, when they were a top-flight side.
- Wigan have lost 22 of their last 26 Championship when falling behind (W0 D4 L22) since coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Barnsley in April 2017.
- Norwich have won just one of their last 12 away league matches played on Sunday (W1 D4 L7).