Championship
Wigan12:00Norwich
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Norwich City

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki
Norwich's eight-match winning run ended with a draw against Reading on Wednesday
Nick Powell is likely to be involved for Wigan Athletic against Championship leaders Norwich City on Sunday.

Powell went off with an injury at Hull on Wednesday, but manager Paul Cook says he should be fine to play.

Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia is still suspended, but Marco Stiepermann (knock) is expected to be fit.

The Canaries' six-point lead at the top of the table will be cut if either Leeds or Sheffield United win their respective games on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won just two of their 11 league meetings with Norwich (W2 D4 L5).
  • Norwich City are looking to complete their first ever league double against Wigan.
  • Wigan are unbeaten in seven home Championship matches (W3 D4 L0), keeping four clean sheets in this run.
  • Norwich City haven't won five consecutive away league matches since November 1988, when they were a top-flight side.
  • Wigan have lost 22 of their last 26 Championship when falling behind (W0 D4 L22) since coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Barnsley in April 2017.
  • Norwich have won just one of their last 12 away league matches played on Sunday (W1 D4 L7).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
View full Championship table

