United States Major League Soccer
D.C. United0Los Angeles Football Club4

D.C. United v Los Angeles Football Club

Line-ups

D.C. United

  • 24Hamid
  • 29Jara
  • 13BrillantBooked at 64mins
  • 15Birnbaum
  • 16McCannSubstituted forSeguraat 57'minutes
  • 4CanouseSubstituted forDurkinat 77'minutes
  • 5MorenoBooked at 54mins
  • 7Arriola
  • 10AcostaSubstituted forAmarikwaat 73'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 9RooneyBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 1Seitz
  • 8Segura
  • 18Stieber
  • 20Robinson
  • 21Durkin
  • 23Pines
  • 25Amarikwa

Los Angeles Football Club

  • 1Miller
  • 3Beitashour
  • 25Zimmerman
  • 4Segura
  • 2HarveySubstituted forAbdussalamat 70'minutes
  • 20Atuesta
  • 14Kaye
  • 10VelaSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
  • 7Blessing
  • 9Rossi
  • 99DiomandeSubstituted forRamirezat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6da Silva
  • 11Vassell
  • 12Hämäläinen
  • 13Abdussalam
  • 21Ramirez
  • 23Sisniega
  • 26Pérez
Referee:
Robert Sibiga
Attendance:
20,600

Match Stats

Home TeamD.C. UnitedAway TeamLos Angeles Football Club
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.

Attempt missed. Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.

Tyler Miller (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).

Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Arriola with a cross following a corner.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Latif Blessing.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adrien Pérez replaces Carlos Vela.

Attempt saved. Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Chris Durkin replaces Russell Canouse.

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramirez.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Quincy Amarikwa replaces Luciano Acosta.

Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United).

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.

Attempt blocked. Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Mohamed El-Munir replaces Jordan Harvey.

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Christian Ramirez tries a through ball, but Carlos Vela is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Los Angeles Football Club). Video Review.

VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Booking

Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United).

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Carlos Vela tries a through ball, but Christian Ramirez is caught offside.

Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United).

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Tyler Miller.

Attempt blocked. Russell Canouse (D.C. United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Ulises Segura replaces Chris McCann.

Foul by Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club).

Chris McCann (D.C. United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Toronto FC4310125710
2D.C. United531195410
3Columbus Crew SC531164210
4Philadelphia Union52127617
5FC Cincinnati52127707
6Montreal Impact5212711-47
7Chicago Fire512279-25
8Orlando City SC512268-25
9New York Red Bulls41125414
10New England Revolution511359-44
11New York City FC504148-44
12Atlanta United FC402226-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Los Angeles Football Club65101951416
2LA Galaxy540196312
3Seattle Sounders FC4310103710
4Houston Dynamo4310105510
5FC Dallas531195410
6Sporting Kansas City421111477
7Minnesota United FC42029726
8Real Salt Lake5113512-74
9Colorado Rapids5023612-62
10Vancouver Whitecaps FC501449-51
11Portland Timbers4013512-71
12San Jose Earthquakes4004214-120
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

