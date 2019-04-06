Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
D.C. United v Los Angeles Football Club
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
D.C. United
- 24Hamid
- 29Jara
- 13BrillantBooked at 64mins
- 15Birnbaum
- 16McCannSubstituted forSeguraat 57'minutes
- 4CanouseSubstituted forDurkinat 77'minutes
- 5MorenoBooked at 54mins
- 7Arriola
- 10AcostaSubstituted forAmarikwaat 73'minutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 9RooneyBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 1Seitz
- 8Segura
- 18Stieber
- 20Robinson
- 21Durkin
- 23Pines
- 25Amarikwa
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Miller
- 3Beitashour
- 25Zimmerman
- 4Segura
- 2HarveySubstituted forAbdussalamat 70'minutes
- 20Atuesta
- 14Kaye
- 10VelaSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
- 7Blessing
- 9Rossi
- 99DiomandeSubstituted forRamirezat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 6da Silva
- 11Vassell
- 12Hämäläinen
- 13Abdussalam
- 21Ramirez
- 23Sisniega
- 26Pérez
- Referee:
- Robert Sibiga
- Attendance:
- 20,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Attempt missed. Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.
Tyler Miller (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).
Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Arriola with a cross following a corner.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Latif Blessing.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adrien Pérez replaces Carlos Vela.
Attempt saved. Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Chris Durkin replaces Russell Canouse.
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramirez.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Quincy Amarikwa replaces Luciano Acosta.
Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United).
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Attempt blocked. Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Mohamed El-Munir replaces Jordan Harvey.
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Christian Ramirez tries a through ball, but Carlos Vela is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Los Angeles Football Club). Video Review.
VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Booking
Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United).
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Carlos Vela tries a through ball, but Christian Ramirez is caught offside.
Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United).
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Tyler Miller.
Attempt blocked. Russell Canouse (D.C. United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Ulises Segura replaces Chris McCann.
Foul by Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club).
Chris McCann (D.C. United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club).