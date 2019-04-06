St Paul's win Jersey Premiership title for sixth consecutive year
St Paul's have won the Jersey Football Combination's Premiership title for a record sixth consecutive year.
They clinched the title with a 5-0 win over St Clement on Saturday.
"It's a great feeling again and a great achievement," head coach Stuart Andre told BBC Radio Jersey.
"We have got a good squad and a good set of players, and to have the character again to get some late goals and get us over that line is a great achievement."