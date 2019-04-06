Premier League quick stats: Burnley, Barnes, Maddison, Milivojevic, Newcastle
-
Ashley Barnes endured a mixed afternoon as Burnley boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
James Maddison scored a sublime free-kick in Leicester's comfortable 4-1 victory at relegated Huddersfield, while Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Newcastle to continue the Magpies' dismal record against London clubs this season.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Burnley completed their first league double over Bournemouth since the 1999-00 season in the third tier.
- Bournemouth are only the second side in Premier League history to concede 60+ goals in four consecutive seasons in the competition, after Wigan Athletic between 2009-10 and 2012-13.
- Ashley Barnes is the first Burnley player to both score a goal and an own goal in a Premier League game.
- Huddersfield Town have lost 19 of their last 21 games in all competitions since the beginning of December 2018 (W1 D1), more than any other side in the top four tiers of English football in that period.
- Huddersfield's penalty was their first in the Premier League this season since they last had one in February 2018, making them the 20th and final club to win a spot-kick in the competition this season.
- Leicester's James Maddison has scored three direct free-kick goals in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in a single campaign since Philippe Coutinho in 2016-17 (also three).
- Crystal Palace have won 59% of their Premier League points away from home this season (23/39), the highest such ratio in the division.
- Newcastle are winless in all 11 of their Premier League games against London sides this season, drawing two and losing nine.
- Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic has scored 13% of all the penalty goals in the Premier League this season (10/76).