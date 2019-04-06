What happened in the Premier League? Burnley bolster survival hopes

Asmir Begovic had a day to forget in the Bournemouth net, at fault for two of Burnley's goals

Burnley bolstered their hopes of Premier League survival after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1, while Brendan Rodgers registered another victory as Leicester City manager with a 4-1 win over relegated Huddersfield Town.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw.

Bournemouth took the lead in the fourth minute, with an Ashley Barnes own-goal as the Burnley striker headed past goalkeeper Tom Heaton after a Jefferson Lerma flick-on from a free-kick.

Burnley equalised through Chris Wood, who capitalised on Asmir Begovic's misjudgement of a corner on the windy south coast, before Ashley Westwood slid in at the far post for Burnley's second.

Another Begovic error gifted Burnley the points, as Wood benefited from his error to pass to Barnes who drove home.

Burnley are eight points clear of the relegation zone, though Cardiff, one place behind them have a game in hand. The Clarets still have to play Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal in their remaining five games.

Leicester City notched up their fourth-straight win, as Rodgers' side eased to victory over the Premier League's bottom team.

Youri Tielemans 24th-minute deflected strike gave Leicester momentum before Jamie Vardy poked in a Ricardo Pereira cross early in the second half.

Huddersfield were given a lifeline as Aaron Mooy converted a penalty after Karlan Grant was fouled by Caglar Soyuncu, but a late James Maddison free-kick and Vardy's second, from the penalty spot, added the gloss for the Foxes.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace both had goals disallowed before Luka Milivojevic registered his 10th penalty of the season to secure the win for the visitors.

Salomon Rondon had several chances throughout the game, and thought he had put Newcastle ahead after he bundled home from a Vicente Guaita fumble, but he was ruled offside.

Then Palace felt aggrieved as James Tomkins had the ball in the net from a corner, but James McArthur, in an offside position, was adjudged to have blocked Martin Dubravka's view.

Wilfried Zaha, so often the difference for Palace, was felled in the area late on, and Milivojevic slotted home.