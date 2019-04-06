Championship racist abuse claims involving Duane Holmes and Nathan Byrne investigated

Derby winger Duane Holmes and Wigan defender Nathan Byrne suffered alleged racist abuse

Two incidents of alleged racist abuse are being investigated following Championship matches on Saturday.

Brentford confirmed a season ticket holder was arrested after Derby manager Frank Lampard said midfielder Duane Holmes was abused in the dugout during their 3-3 draw.

Wigan said they are "angered" by an abusive message sent to defender Nathan Byrne on Twitter after a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

The club have reported it to police.

In another incident, Northampton Town said their players suffered "appalling" abuse after midfielder Timi Elsnik, who is on loan from Derby, said his team-mates were racially abused outside a hotel in Nottingham before Saturday's League Two match against Notts County.

Lampard said Holmes was abused by a supporter after being substituted in the 74th minute of the match at Griffin Park.

"Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused - I didn't see it, I was facing play and a fan came up to him at the side of the dugout and abused him," he told Sky Sports.

"Because it's such an important issue I don't want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and the people around."

Brentford said the supporter was "identified at the time, removed from the ground and subsequently arrested" and that the club will "continue to liaise" with the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement, they added the club "utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park.

"The most severe sanctions will be imposed on any individual convicted of discrimination and we will await the result of the police investigation before commenting further."

Byrne posted an image of an abusive direct message he received on Twitter after being involved in Wigan's late equaliser at Ashton Gate.

Wigan said they have "reported the abuse as hate crime and will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the actions of the person responsible are dealt with appropriately".

"There is no place for discrimination in society and social media is not an exception to those rules. We find this behaviour abhorrent."

On Thursday, Tottenham defender Danny Rose said he "can't wait to see the back of football" and is frustrated at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.

Racist chanting was directed at several England players, including Rose, during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour but Rose said he does not expect a significant punishment.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling responded to the chants during that match by putting his hands to his ears after scoring, and later called on football's authorities to take "a proper stance" against racist abuse.

On Tuesday, Juventus' 19-year-old Italian forward Moise Kean suffered racist abuse from the stands during a match at Cagliari before celebrating a late goal by holding his arms outstretched, seemingly in response to abusive chants.

Juventus team-mate Leonardo Bonucci's suggestion that Kean was partly to blame was called laughable by Sterling.