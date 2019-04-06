Scottish League One: Arbroath within touching distance of title

Arbroath are all-but Scottish League One champions after beating Montrose

A 93rd-minute Raith Rovers equaliser prevented Arbroath sealing the Scottish League One title on Saturday.

Liam Buchanan's goal snatched a 1-1 draw for second-placed Rovers at bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Arbroath beat Montrose 1-0 and are 12 points clear with 12 to play for. They can clinch top spot with a draw or win against Brechin City next Saturday.

Brechin fell to ninth with defeat at Dumbarton, as Stranraer moved above them with victory over Forfar Athletic.

And East Fife took advantage of Montrose's defeat to leapfrog them into fourth.

The New Bayview side contested a goalless draw with sixth-placed Airdrieonians at the Excelsior Stadium.

At Gayfield Park, Ricky Little headed home the only goal of the match after 64 minutes, sending Michael McKenna's delivery into the Montrose net.

Dick Campbell's men squandered the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot eight minutes later when Ryan Wallace's spot-kick was saved by Allan Fleming.

Rovers needed Buchanan's stoppage-time strike to cancel out Mark McGuigan's 14th league goal of the season and keep the title race alive for another week.

Brechin took the lead in Dumbarton through Dougie Hill's header but Lewis Toshney's own goal and Calum Gallagher's effort in two first-half minutes proved decisive for the hosts.

Stranraer capitalised on Brechin's defeat, Joao Pereira Vitoria putting them in front against Forfar and Connor McManus sealing the win after Gary Irvine's leveller.