Malawi look for new coach after Van Geneugden's contract is not extended

Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden, 50, took charge of Malawi in April 2017 on a two-year deal.

Malawi are looking for a new coach after the contract of Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden was not extended at the end of his two-year tenure with national team.

Van Geneugden, whose contract expired on 31 March 2019, won just two out of 21 competitive matches since taking over in April 2017.

The Malawi FA's executive committee decided to part ways with the Belgian on recommendation from the body's technical sub committee which on Friday reviewed the coach's performance.

"The executive committee resolved to adopt the recommendation of the technical committee not to renew the contract of the national coach based on poor results of the Malawi national team," the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said in a statement.

FAM have since appointed Under 23 national team coach Meke Mwase to take temporary charge of the senior team, with his first task to prepare the side for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against eSwatini in two weeks time.

Meanwhile FAM will now seek further talks with the Malawi government on the process of recruiting coaches for all national teams.

In a change from the past, FAM had been covering Van Geneugden's salary rather than the government, who - at the time of the Belgian's appointment - had said they could no longer pay a foreign coach's wages.