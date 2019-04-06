Alisha Lehmann: West Ham forward extends her deal with the club
West Ham Ladies forward Alisha Lehmann has extended her deal with the WSL club.
The 20-year-old Switzerland international has scored eight goals for the club this season after joining from BSC YB Frauen.
The Hammers face Reading in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on 14 April.
"This team is like a family to me, and I'm so happy here. This was an easy decision for me and I just want to keep going now," she told the club website.