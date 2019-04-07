Irish Premiership: Stephen Baxter named manager of the month

Baxter and Player of the Month David Cushley with their awards

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has won the NIFWA Manager of the Month award for March.

The north Belfast club beat Linfield to win the County Antrim Shield and secured wins over Ballymena United and Coleraine to reach the Irish Cup final.

The Crues also beat Cliftonville and Warrenpoint to continue their pursuit of second place in the Premiership.

"We started the month well with the Irish Cup win over Ballymena and the Shield win over Linfield," said Baxter.

"We showed a never-say-die attitude in the Shield final and we have carried that into our league games.

"We rested and rotated at times in recent weeks, so to finish the month of March unbeaten is very pleasing."

Crusaders suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Glenavon in their first post-split fixture on Saturday and lie third in the league table, four points adrift of Ballymena and one ahead of the Lurgan Blues.

Baxter's side face Linfield in their next top-flight encounter on Saturday, with the Blues needing just one point to secure their second league title in three seasons.