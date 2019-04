Man City 1-0 Brighton in FA Cup semi-final: How did you rate the players?

From the section

Manchester City kept their quadruple hopes alive on Saturday by booking their place in the FA Cup final.

Gabriel Jesus' goal in the fourth minute was enough to seal victory over fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Nine players on the losing side were rated higher than Kevin de Bruyne - who was deemed the best City player in an uncharacteristically flat performance.

Anthony Knockaert was given the highest rating of 7.04 but who was handed the lowest score?