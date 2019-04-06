Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Steve Gerrard, Scott Brown, Alfredo Morelos, Joe Shaughnessy, Tom Aldred, Josh Taylor

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon tells Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard to focus on cleaning up his own team's disciplinary problems after the Ibrox boss said the champions were "playing the victim card" over the fall-out from last weekend's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

Hearts boss Craig Levein has hit out at SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte, accusing her of trying to make Scottish football look bad. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown will miss the final Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox if he's handed a two-match ban over his SFA charge. But Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be free to play after his four-game suspension (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will has instructed the club to build a fence around the training ground to stop his line-up and tactics being leaked (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen are ready to withdraw their pre-contract offer to St Johnstone skipper Joe Shaughnessy after growing frustrated by the lengthy negotiations with the former Pittodrie defender. (Sun)

Neil Lennon could clinch the title with Celtic at Easter Road just two months after leaving Hibernian, following the release of the post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures. (Herald)

Celtic and Watford are in competition to sign Hearts' teenage goalkeeper Harry Stone. The Scotland youth international turns 17 this month and will be eligible to sign his first professional contract. (Daily Record)

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred hints he could stay at Fir Park when his loan deal from Bury ends this summer. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor vows he will emerge as the champion in his first shot at a world title when he faces Belarusian Ivan Baranchyk next month. (Scotsman)