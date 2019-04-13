Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 68mins
- 6Deas
- 5Bollan
- 3Todd
- 10Buchanan
- 8Miller
- 4Pyper
- 11Malcolm
- 9Allan
- 7Cox
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Fraser
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16Wilson
- 22McGowan
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 9McLeish
- 17Maciver
- 12HesterBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 10Roberts
- 11Sutherland
- 14Bronsky
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Ross Maciver (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Callum Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Maciver (Elgin City).
Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McGowan following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
James McGowan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David Cox.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.