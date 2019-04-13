Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath1Elgin1

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 68mins
  • 6Deas
  • 5Bollan
  • 3Todd
  • 10Buchanan
  • 8Miller
  • 4Pyper
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9Allan
  • 7Cox

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 16Wilson
  • 22McGowan
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 9McLeish
  • 17Maciver
  • 12HesterBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 10Roberts
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Bronsky
  • 15Wilson
  • 19Scott
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
294

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Ross Maciver (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Callum Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Maciver (Elgin City).

Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McGowan following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

James McGowan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David Cox.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33215755253068
3Clyde33205852331965
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124339443
7Elgin33124174863-1540
8Cowdenbeath3398164042-235
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242780-5319
View full Scottish League Two table

