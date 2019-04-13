Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Albion0

Peterhead v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 29SutherlandSubstituted forMcAllisterat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Phillips
  • 9OsadolorBooked at 45mins
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Fisher
  • 15Ross
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Watson
  • 19Gordon
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
715

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Albion Rovers 0. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory McAllister.

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Shane Sutherland.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Booking

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Delay in match Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33215755253068
3Clyde33205852331965
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124339443
7Elgin33124174863-1540
8Cowdenbeath3398164042-235
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242780-5319
View full Scottish League Two table

