Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Peterhead v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 29SutherlandSubstituted forMcAllisterat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 9McAllister
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 17MacDonald
- 21Henderson
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 6Morena
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Phillips
- 9OsadolorBooked at 45mins
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Fisher
- 15Ross
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Watson
- 19Gordon
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Albion Rovers 0. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory McAllister.
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Shane Sutherland.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Booking
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Delay in match Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.