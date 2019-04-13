Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Annan Athletic v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 45mins
- 3Creaney
- 11JohnstonBooked at 64mins
- 4Bradley
- 8MoxonSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10MuirSubstituted forNadeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Wilson
- 16Brannan
- 17Murphy
- 20Nade
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2Banner
- 5McGregor
- 6HamiltonSubstituted forMcGeachieat 65'minutes
- 3Allan
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 10Smith
- 7Jardine
- 11Thomson
- 9Mclear
Substitutes
- 12Horne
- 14McGeachie
- 15Ashmore
- 16Glover
- 17Binnie
- 18Murray
- 19Preston
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 468
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross McGeachie replaces Lee Hamilton.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. David Wilson replaces Owen Moxon.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Christian Nade replaces Tommy Muir.
Booking
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 2. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Jordan McGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).
Second Half
Second Half begins Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).