Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Stirling2

Annan Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 45mins
  • 3Creaney
  • 11JohnstonBooked at 64mins
  • 4Bradley
  • 8MoxonSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10MuirSubstituted forNadeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Brannan
  • 17Murphy
  • 20Nade

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6HamiltonSubstituted forMcGeachieat 65'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Smith
  • 7Jardine
  • 11Thomson
  • 9Mclear

Substitutes

  • 12Horne
  • 14McGeachie
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Glover
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Murray
  • 19Preston
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
468

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross McGeachie replaces Lee Hamilton.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. David Wilson replaces Owen Moxon.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Christian Nade replaces Tommy Muir.

Booking

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 2. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Jordan McGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).

Second Half

Second Half begins Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33215755253068
3Clyde33205852331965
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124339443
7Elgin33124174863-1540
8Cowdenbeath3398164042-235
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242780-5319
View full Scottish League Two table

