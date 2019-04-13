Substitution, Clyde. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Chris McStay.
Edinburgh City v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22HendersonBooked at 10mins
- 3McIntyre
- 25BreenSubstituted forWatsonat 59'minutes
- 4Black
- 8Walker
- 26Galbraith
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 18Lumsden
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2CuddihyBooked at 7mins
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 8McStaySubstituted forSyvertsenat 68'minutes
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 7BanksSubstituted forLoveat 68'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Lamont
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Cogill
- 16Syvertsen
- 17Boyle
- 18Love
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Adam Watson replaces Jack Breen.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Edinburgh City. Daniel Galbraith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Banks.
Attempt saved. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.