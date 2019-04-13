Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Clyde0

Edinburgh City v Clyde

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22HendersonBooked at 10mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 25BreenSubstituted forWatsonat 59'minutes
  • 4Black
  • 8Walker
  • 26Galbraith
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 18Lumsden
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2CuddihyBooked at 7mins
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 8McStaySubstituted forSyvertsenat 68'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 7BanksSubstituted forLoveat 68'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Lamont

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Cogill
  • 16Syvertsen
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Love
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Chris McStay.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Adam Watson replaces Jack Breen.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Edinburgh City. Daniel Galbraith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Banks.

Attempt saved. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33215755253068
3Clyde33205852331965
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124339443
7Elgin33124174863-1540
8Cowdenbeath3398164042-235
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242780-5319
View full Scottish League Two table

