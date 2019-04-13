Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Goodfellow
- 6Hume
- 5Wilson
- 12Cook
- 21Brown
- 4O'KaneSubstituted forSeeat 55'minutes
- 22Blues
- 11Murphy
- 15McIlduff
- 17Rose
- 14Barr
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 3Orru
- 7See
- 9Healy
- 10Aloulou
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Mortimer
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 4McLaren
- 3Summers
- 8Main
- 7McLean
- 10Galt
- 11MooreBooked at 43mins
- 9Ruth
Substitutes
- 12Hawke
- 14Gow
- 15Bradley
- 16East
- 17Grant
- 18Black
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).
Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Luke Main (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2.
Booking
Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers).
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.