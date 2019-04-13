Scottish League Two
Berwick0Queen's Park2

Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Goodfellow
  • 6Hume
  • 5Wilson
  • 12Cook
  • 21Brown
  • 4O'KaneSubstituted forSeeat 55'minutes
  • 22Blues
  • 11Murphy
  • 15McIlduff
  • 17Rose
  • 14Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 3Orru
  • 7See
  • 9Healy
  • 10Aloulou
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Mortimer
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 4McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 8Main
  • 7McLean
  • 10Galt
  • 11MooreBooked at 43mins
  • 9Ruth

Substitutes

  • 12Hawke
  • 14Gow
  • 15Bradley
  • 16East
  • 17Grant
  • 18Black
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
540

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Luke Main (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2.

Booking

Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 2. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.

Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers).

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33215755253068
3Clyde33205852331965
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124339443
7Elgin33124174863-1540
8Cowdenbeath3398164042-235
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242780-5319
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you