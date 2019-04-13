Scottish League One
Brechin1Arbroath1

Brechin City v Arbroath

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 2McLean
  • 6Spark
  • 5HillBooked at 56mins
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22ThomsonSubstituted forKavanaghat 7'minutes
  • 27Miller
  • 14SmithBooked at 48mins
  • 18Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 16Tapping
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 23Jamieson

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4LittleBooked at 32mins
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7KaderSubstituted forSwankieat 66'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Gold
  • 11Denholm
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Swankie
  • 14Donnelly
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Spence
  • 18Linn
  • 21Hill
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
1,509

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Omar Kader.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Booking

Euan Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Brechin City 1, Arbroath 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 1, Arbroath 1.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Booking

Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4East Fife33137134647-146
5Montrose33136144447-345
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
View full Scottish League One table

