Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Brechin City v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 2McLean
- 6Spark
- 5HillBooked at 56mins
- 25Scobbie
- 22ThomsonSubstituted forKavanaghat 7'minutes
- 27Miller
- 14SmithBooked at 48mins
- 18Robertson
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 7Orsi
- 8Tapping
- 16Tapping
- 19O'Neil
- 21Kavanagh
- 23Jamieson
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 32mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7KaderSubstituted forSwankieat 66'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 10Gold
- 11Denholm
- 8McKenna
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Swankie
- 14Donnelly
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Spence
- 18Linn
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 1,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Omar Kader.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Booking
Euan Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brechin City 1, Arbroath 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brechin City 1, Arbroath 1.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).