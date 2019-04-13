Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Raith Rovers v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 18McKay
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 14WedderburnSubstituted forGullanat 59'minutes
- 24Barjonas
- 16Flanagan
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 6Benedictus
- 20Watson
- 22McGuff
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- 28Tait
- 30Gullan
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 14Elliott
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 2McColm
- 5Brownlie
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 20Crossan
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Gullan replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Lamont with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 1. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Nathan Flanagan.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 0. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Smith.
Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.