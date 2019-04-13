Scottish League One
Forfar0Dumbarton0

Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Spencer
  • 11MooreSubstituted forCoupeat 62'minutes
  • 9Baird
  • 10Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 55Barr
  • 4McLean
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 9Gallagher
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 20Thomas
  • 7Melingui
  • 11BarrBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
554

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Lewis Moore.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dale Hilson.

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.

Attempt blocked. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4East Fife33137134647-146
5Montrose33136144447-345
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you