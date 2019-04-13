Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 7Bain
- 6Irvine
- 8Spencer
- 11MooreSubstituted forCoupeat 62'minutes
- 9Baird
- 10Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 55Barr
- 4McLean
- 2Ballantyne
- 9Gallagher
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 20Thomas
- 7Melingui
- 11BarrBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Lewis Moore.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dale Hilson.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Attempt blocked. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.