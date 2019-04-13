Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.
East Fife v Montrose
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 12Higgins
- 17Meggatt
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 3Docherty
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 7Webster
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 22CreggBooked at 22mins
- 17Redman
- 23Henderson
- 6Campbell
- 11Milne
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 10McLean
- 14Dillon
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Liam Watt (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 0.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Booking
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Campbell.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).