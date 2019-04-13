Scottish League One
East Fife0Montrose0

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12Higgins
  • 17Meggatt
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 3Docherty
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 7Webster
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 22CreggBooked at 22mins
  • 17Redman
  • 23Henderson
  • 6Campbell
  • 11Milne

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 8Watson
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean
  • 14Dillon
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Liam Watt (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 0.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).

Booking

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Campbell.

Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Campbell.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4East Fife33137134647-146
5Montrose33136144447-345
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you