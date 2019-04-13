Scottish League One
Airdrieonians17:15Stenhousemuir
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Stenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4East Fife33137134647-146
5Montrose33136144447-345
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
