Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Aitchison
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 6Doyle
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 7Stirling

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 9Aird
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 23Gourlay
  • 26Ivison
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match report to follow.

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • DunfermlineDunfermline15:00FalkirkFalkirk
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32197654302464
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline32118133235-341
6Morton32812123043-1336
7Queen of Sth32811133939035
8Alloa3298153548-1335
9Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
View full Scottish Championship table

