Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Falkirk
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 35Blair
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 28Craigen
  • 26Todd
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 12Anderson
  • 18El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 36Muirhead

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 23Dixon
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 28McKenna
  • 3McGhee
  • 7Petravicius
  • 9Jarvis
  • 6Paton
  • 21Osman
  • 19Rudden
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 8Todorov
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 16McShane
  • 24Lavery
  • 27Waddington
Referee:
William Collum

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • DunfermlineDunfermline15:00FalkirkFalkirk
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32197654302464
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline32118133235-341
6Morton32812123043-1336
7Queen of Sth32811133939035
8Alloa3298153548-1335
9Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you