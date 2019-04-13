Scottish Championship
Ross County15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 12Boyle
  • 44Grivosti
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 16Spence
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 7Gardyne
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 31Armstrong
  • 46Murray

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 31McMillan
  • 7Spittal
  • 14Gordon
  • 17Slater
  • 3Penrice
  • 9Doolan
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 15Hazard
  • 19Storey
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
  • 32Cardle
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32197654302464
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline32118133235-341
6Morton32812123043-1336
7Queen of Sth32811133939035
8Alloa3298153548-1335
9Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
View full Scottish Championship table

