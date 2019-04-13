Ross County v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 12Boyle
- 44Grivosti
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 16Spence
- 26Cowie
- 8Lindsay
- 7Gardyne
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 10McManus
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 31Armstrong
- 46Murray
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 31McMillan
- 7Spittal
- 14Gordon
- 17Slater
- 3Penrice
- 9Doolan
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 15Hazard
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- 32Cardle
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match report to follow.