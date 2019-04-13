Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|42
|23
|12
|7
|69
|34
|35
|81
|2
|Salford
|42
|23
|10
|9
|69
|39
|30
|79
|3
|Solihull Moors
|42
|23
|9
|10
|67
|40
|27
|78
|4
|Fylde
|42
|20
|15
|7
|69
|37
|32
|75
|5
|Wrexham
|42
|22
|9
|11
|52
|35
|17
|75
|6
|Harrogate
|42
|20
|11
|11
|75
|52
|23
|71
|7
|Eastleigh
|42
|20
|7
|15
|56
|58
|-2
|67
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|42
|18
|12
|12
|60
|40
|20
|66
|9
|Sutton United
|42
|17
|13
|12
|52
|52
|0
|64
|10
|Gateshead
|42
|18
|9
|15
|51
|43
|8
|63
|11
|Barrow
|42
|15
|12
|15
|46
|47
|-1
|57
|12
|Barnet
|42
|15
|11
|16
|41
|46
|-5
|56
|13
|Bromley
|42
|15
|10
|17
|60
|63
|-3
|55
|14
|Chesterfield
|42
|12
|17
|13
|48
|47
|1
|53
|15
|Halifax
|42
|11
|19
|12
|37
|38
|-1
|52
|16
|Hartlepool
|42
|13
|13
|16
|50
|57
|-7
|52
|17
|Maidenhead United
|42
|15
|5
|22
|42
|64
|-22
|50
|18
|Dag & Red
|42
|13
|10
|19
|46
|53
|-7
|49
|19
|Boreham Wood
|42
|11
|15
|16
|45
|56
|-11
|48
|20
|Dover
|42
|12
|12
|18
|50
|62
|-12
|48
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|42
|9
|12
|21
|57
|74
|-17
|39
|22
|Aldershot
|42
|9
|10
|23
|33
|65
|-32
|37
|23
|Maidstone United
|42
|9
|6
|27
|34
|72
|-38
|33
|24
|Braintree
|42
|8
|7
|27
|42
|77
|-35
|31