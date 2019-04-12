Burnley v Cardiff City

Peter Crouch will miss Burnley's clash with Cardiff City as he continues to recover from appendix surgery

TEAM NEWS

Phil Bardsley missed Burnley's last game after cutting his leg on a ping-pong table and is a major doubt for Saturday's match.

Peter Crouch remains absent after appendix surgery, while Aaron Lennon and Steven Defour are also still out.

Cardiff have no fresh injury concerns with long-term absentees Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson again sidelined by knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Reserve keeper Alex Smithies could make his return for the under-23s next week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Burnley - only beaten four times in 14 games in this season's 'second half', after losing 13 of their first 19 league fixtures. That's top-six form from the last game in December.

A third win in a row here would all but guarantee their Premier League status, and they can then reflect on just how problematic playing in the Europa League qualifiers proved.

Defeat for Cardiff will be a huge problem for them, with at least three wins likely to be needed from their remaining games.

The ever-positive Neil Warnock would be right to put a different spin on this though. Win, and by 5pm Saturday they could be in touching distance of Brighton and Southampton.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "You can't guarantee it because, like anyone, you want to work on facts not maybes. I would suggest it [victory] would put us in a very strong position but we certainly won't take anything for granted until we've looked after ourselves.

"We're on a very good run again, a very good turnover of points, but we've got to continue doing that because more points are needed and that's our intention."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We've just got to concentrate on our own games.

"I think it's Brighton who we can catch, especially going there a few days after the Burnley game. If we can beat Burnley, we could haul them in, but we've really got to win three out of the four games against teams around us. That will stand us in great stead."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff will give Burnley a good game, but I don't see where the Welsh side's goals are going to come from. With nine in 15 matches on the road, they are the lowest scoring away team in the top flight this season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nine of the last 13 meetings have been draws.

Burnley's win in the corresponding meeting in September was their first in 14 matches against Cardiff.

The Clarets haven't lost a home game against Cardiff since May 1988, winning six and drawing eight since then.

Burnley

Burnley have won back-to-back matches, having lost the previous four before that.

They have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W7, D6)

Defeat would see the Clarets set an outright club record of nine Premier League home defeats in a single season.

Ashley Barnes has had a hand in four goals in three league starts against Cardiff (three goals, one assist).

Sean Dyche has never lost against Neil Warnock, winning four and drawing one of the five managerial meetings.

Cardiff City