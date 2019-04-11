Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town

Son Heung-min has scored the opening goal in both matches played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Tottenham's top scorer Harry Kane misses out because of his latest ankle injury, so Son Heung-min or Fernando Llorente will play up front.

Delli Ali is doubtful with a wrist injury, while Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela are all still out.

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert has intimated that he will again rotate his squad as he plans for next season.

Isaac Mbenza is a doubt due to illness but Demeaco Duhaney and Laurent Depoitre are nearing full fitness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Well, if they weren't favourites in their titanic Champions League battle with Manchester City in midweek, then all the expectations are on Spurs to make it back-to-back Premier League victories in their spectacular new home.

Complacency is likely to be their biggest challenge, even without the injured Harry Kane. They are fully aware there is little margin for error in the chase for Champions League football, having lost four of their last six league matches, especially against the relegated bottom club.

Huddersfield players are fighting for their own immediate futures in their remaining matches and will hope to be inspired rather than overawed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "When you look at our opponents, of course it is not easy but we have to try.

"No one expects anything from us. Everyone expects something from them. So we are free to go there and give our best.

"We try to build some momentum for next season; this is our ambition."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in seven top-flight matches against Huddersfield since a 2-1 home defeat in April 1956 (W4, D3).

Huddersfield have lost all three Premier League meetings by an aggregate score of 8-0.

Spurs could win their first four Premier League games against a particular opponent without conceding for just the second time, having also done it versus Cardiff.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost four of their past six league fixtures, ending a five-match winless streak by beating Crystal Palace last time out.

They have won both matches played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions and are yet to concede a goal at their new home.

Spurs have lost four of their eight league matches following Champions League fixtures this campaign.

They have won 14 and lost just two of their 16 league games against the sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Tottenham have scored 12 of their last 14 Premier League goals in the second half of games.

They have conceded 14 of their 34 league goals, or 41%, in the last 15 minutes of their matches.

Huddersfield Town