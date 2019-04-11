Premier League
Tottenham12:30Huddersfield
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has scored the opening goal in both matches played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Tottenham's top scorer Harry Kane misses out because of his latest ankle injury, so Son Heung-min or Fernando Llorente will play up front.

Delli Ali is doubtful with a wrist injury, while Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela are all still out.

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert has intimated that he will again rotate his squad as he plans for next season.

Isaac Mbenza is a doubt due to illness but Demeaco Duhaney and Laurent Depoitre are nearing full fitness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Well, if they weren't favourites in their titanic Champions League battle with Manchester City in midweek, then all the expectations are on Spurs to make it back-to-back Premier League victories in their spectacular new home.

Complacency is likely to be their biggest challenge, even without the injured Harry Kane. They are fully aware there is little margin for error in the chase for Champions League football, having lost four of their last six league matches, especially against the relegated bottom club.

Huddersfield players are fighting for their own immediate futures in their remaining matches and will hope to be inspired rather than overawed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "When you look at our opponents, of course it is not easy but we have to try.

"No one expects anything from us. Everyone expects something from them. So we are free to go there and give our best.

"We try to build some momentum for next season; this is our ambition."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in seven top-flight matches against Huddersfield since a 2-1 home defeat in April 1956 (W4, D3).
  • Huddersfield have lost all three Premier League meetings by an aggregate score of 8-0.
  • Spurs could win their first four Premier League games against a particular opponent without conceding for just the second time, having also done it versus Cardiff.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have lost four of their past six league fixtures, ending a five-match winless streak by beating Crystal Palace last time out.
  • They have won both matches played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions and are yet to concede a goal at their new home.
  • Spurs have lost four of their eight league matches following Champions League fixtures this campaign.
  • They have won 14 and lost just two of their 16 league games against the sides currently in the bottom half of the table.
  • Tottenham have scored 12 of their last 14 Premier League goals in the second half of games.
  • They have conceded 14 of their 34 league goals, or 41%, in the last 15 minutes of their matches.

Huddersfield Town

  • Huddersfield have lost 18 of their last 20 league matches, winning once and failing to score in 11 of those fixtures.
  • The Terriers have been beaten in nine of their past 10 away league encounters, drawing the other.
  • They have lost all nine league encounters against the established top-six clubs this season, conceding 26 goals.
  • Huddersfield could become the first club to concede a penalty in four straight top-flight fixtures since Stoke in January 2014.
  • Goalkeeper Ben Hamer has conceded 17 goals in just six league matches this season, conceding a goal every 27 minutes on average.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33257175205582
2Man City32262483216280
3Chelsea33206757342366
4Tottenham322111060342664
5Arsenal32196765402563
6Man Utd32187761431861
7Leicester33145144644247
8Wolves32138114039147
9Everton33137134642446
10Watford32137124747046
11West Ham33126154150-942
12Crystal Palace33116163943-439
13Bournemouth33115174461-1738
14Burnley33106174060-2036
15Newcastle3398163143-1235
16Brighton3196163246-1433
17Southampton3289153653-1733
18Cardiff3284202861-3328
19Fulham3345243076-4617
20Huddersfield3335251963-4414
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you