Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton top scorer Danny Ings is without a Premier League goal since 22 December

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have on-loan striker Danny Ings available once again after he was ineligible to play against parent club Liverpool last time out.

Mario Lemina is still recovering from abdominal surgery while Michael Obafemi is out for the rest of the season.

Wolves are likely to recall goalkeeper Rui Patricio after he made way for John Ruddy in the FA Cup last weekend.

Centre-back Ryan Bennett could also be restored to the starting line-up, with Romain Saiss preferred at Wembley.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: If you only include Premier League results from when Ralph Hassenhuttl took charge of Southampton in early December, the Saints would be in 12th place in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

They will also be encouraged by the fact they have scored in each of their last 11 league matches at St Mary's, while Wolves haven't kept a league clean sheet away from Molineux since early October.

What impact, if any, will the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Watford have on the rest of the season for Wolves? A repeat of the 2-0 victory over Southampton back in September would be the perfect response.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Wolves: "It's a very strong opponent, one of the most organised in the league [who have] made a fantastic job and beat a lot of big teams. They play a similar shape to what we do and it will be interesting tactically for us. Not an easy game.

"I think they showed that they have a clear plan and also good players that can fill the plan with life. The whole way they want to play at the moment is a very successful one and it's not a coincidence they are so high in the table."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be interesting to see whether Wolves can bounce back from last week's FA Cup semi-final disappointment. We will find out how much it has affected them on Saturday.

I think one more win will do it for Southampton in terms of safety, but even if they don't get it here, their run-in does not look too testing.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's Premier League predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions against Southampton, winning the last four games - they were previously winless in 17 meetings (D7, L10).

Saints are without a goal in 339 minutes versus Wolves, since Alex Pearce scored in a 2-1 home Championship defeat in November 2008.

Southampton won their only previous home Premier League encounter against Wolves 2-0, with James Beattie scoring both goals in September 2003.

Southampton

Southampton have won five of their 12 league games so far in 2019, only one fewer than they managed throughout the whole of 2018.

Three of Saints' four home league wins this term came against sides who are in the top half of the table - Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton.

Southampton have scored in 11 successive home league fixtures, since October's goalless draw with Newcastle.

They have lost five of their last six matches against newly-promoted sides (W1), with four of those defeats occurring this season.

They have dropped a league-high 23 points from winning positions this term, 15 of them at St Mary's.

Southampton are five points better off than they were after 32 fixtures last term.

Wolves