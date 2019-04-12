Premier League
Brighton15:00Bournemouth
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth

Brighton's Solly March
Brighton winger Solly March could return from a calf injury against Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Brighton winger Solly March could be involved against Bournemouth, having returned to training following a calf injury.

Long-term absentee Pascal Gross is also training again but Saturday's game is likely to come too soon.

Diego Rico is Bournemouth's latest injury absentee with an ankle ligament problem.

He joins the likes of fellow defenders Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Steve Cook on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Both sides have sleepwalked into relegation form. Brighton have won just two of their last 11 league games. Bournemouth one in nine.

With 38 points, Eddie Howe's team almost certainly have enough to stay up. But their dismal run, coupled with transfer speculation linking key players with summer departures, bodes ill for next season.

Brighton's predicament is more immediate. The Amex is no longer a fortress. Goals aren't coming. Key players look weary. They need to abruptly put behind them the disappointment of Wembley, get something here and then beat Cardiff on Tuesday.

If they don't, relegation is a real possibility.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Nobody knows a points total that will keep us safe. Our attitude has to be to keep fighting and getting as many results as we can between now and the end of the season.

"One calculation is about where we finish and the points tally, but development can be measured in different ways. I think we have made progress this year."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We see Saturday as an opportunity to put last week to bed and be positive.

"Brighton are very well organised and competitive, we need to be at our best.

"The last two games we have been really disappointed. We dipped well below our standards."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Because they need it, I am going to go with a Brighton win. Can I see them scoring twice? Yes, because they are playing Bournemouth.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in the past nine league meetings, winning five and drawing four.
  • However, Brighton have lost only one of the last 14 home encounters (W7, D6).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton could lose four consecutive matches in all competitions without scoring for only the second time under Chris Hughton.
  • Only Crystal Palace and Huddersfield have scored fewer home league goals than Brighton's 17 this season.
  • They have already equalled their total of wins and losses from last season - nine and 16 respectively.
  • The Seagulls have lost three of their past five Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 17 at the Amex Stadium.
  • Brighton's tally of 18 league goals from set-pieces this season is only surpassed by Liverpool.
  • Glenn Murray has gone eight home league games without a goal - his longest drought since October 2011-April 2012.

Bournemouth

  • The Cherries have lost 10 of their past 11 top-flight away matches. Their two most recent away wins in the division came at now-relegated sides Huddersfield and Fulham.
  • Bournemouth's tally of 15 Premier League defeats since the start of November is the third highest, behind Fulham (17) and Huddersfield (18).
  • Only Fulham have conceded more Premier League away goals this season than Bournemouth's 37.
  • Eddie Howe has lost only one of his 11 league matches as a manager against Brighton (W6, D4).
  • Callum Wilson has scored in both of his league appearances against Brighton at the Amex.

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33257175205582
2Man City32262483216280
3Chelsea33206757342366
4Tottenham322111060342664
5Arsenal32196765402563
6Man Utd32187761431861
7Leicester33145144644247
8Wolves32138114039147
9Everton33137134642446
10Watford32137124747046
11West Ham33126154150-942
12Crystal Palace33116163943-439
13Bournemouth33115174461-1738
14Burnley33106174060-2036
15Newcastle3398163143-1235
16Brighton3196163246-1433
17Southampton3289153653-1733
18Cardiff3284202861-3328
19Fulham3345243076-4617
20Huddersfield3335251963-4414
View full Premier League table

