Fulham v Everton

Scott Parker has lost all five matches in charge as Fulham's caretaker manager by an aggregate score of 13-4

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are set to make several changes after being relegated at Watford, with Andre Schurrle and Timothy Fosu-Mensah among those pushing for recalls.

Alfie Mawson and Floyd Ayite are back in training but not yet available.

Everton manager Marco Silva is expected to keep faith with the same starting XI who secured a third successive league win last weekend.

Michael Keane has recovered from illness, while Morgan Schneiderlin returns following an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Everton's best run of results since the first weeks of 2017 has thrust them back into that pack of clubs hoping to finish as "the best of the rest" in seventh - which would secure a place in Europa League qualifying should Manchester City win the FA Cup.

Relegated Fulham are simply playing to avoid some grim landmarks. Firstly, having lost nine consecutive games, the Cottagers are only two defeats short of their longest ever sequences of losses, set back in 1962.

Second, if Fulham were to lose their remaining five games, they would join Sunderland and Derby as joint-record holders of 29 defeats in one 38-game Premier League season (Huddersfield can also match this).

Third, if Fulham fail to keep any more clean sheets they will set a new Premier League record of just two shut-outs for a season.

So, plenty to play for - none of it good.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "I'm not focusing on me. I just want to improve things. The most important thing for me is sending out a team where people can see organisation and belief, and hopefully that gets us some results.

"I'm in constant discussion with the owner about how we can improve things. I'm looking at the long-term future of the club, whether I'm the manager or not."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "One of the things, looking to the future of our club, is we should be a club participating all the years in European football.

"Playing in European competitions is just a target; we know it's not really easy as many clubs want the same, but it's something that has to be in our mind and has to be a goal for us.

"For us to achieve that we have to keep doing the right things, keep growing as a squad, prepare well to achieve that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are playing well, and winning. When they are at their best, especially at Goodison Park, they make life difficult for the opposition by playing at a really high tempo and they should look to repeat that at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are on a club record 10-game winless league run against Everton (D2, L8).

Everton are unbeaten in five of the last six visits to Fulham (D2, W3), having lost their first seven Premier League trips to Craven Cottage.

Fulham

Fulham are the first club in top-flight history to concede multiple goals in 13 consecutive matches within a single season.

The Cottagers have been defeated in their last nine league outings, their worst run since losing 11 in a row in the First Division in 1962.

All four of Fulham's Premier League victories have come at home this season, but they have lost the last four at Craven Cottage.

A league-low nine players have scored for Fulham this season.

Ryan Babel had won all 11 Premier League games in which he scored prior to joining Fulham. He has since lost all three games in which he has scored.

Everton