Crewe Alexandra 3-0 Notts County

Crisis club Notts County sunk further into trouble as goals from Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Ryan Wintle and James Jones secured Crewe victory at Gresty Road.

The Magpies were given breathing space this week to deal with a winding-up petition while the sale of the club is negotiated, but the Railwaymen were in no mood to give County an easy ride on the pitch.

On-loan debutant keeper Alex Palmer was kept busy throughout, and the West Brom youngster pushed out Perry Ng's low free-kick before Charlie Kirk lashed the rebound over the bar.

But he was beaten when Crewe's first-half dominance was rewarded in the 31st minute, with Motherwell loanee Taylor-Sinclair flicking a header into the far corner from Kirk's delivery following a short-corner routine.

Ben Garratt kept out former Crewe man Matt Tootle's blockbuster as County tried to respond immediately.

Kane Hemmings blew County's best chance to level on the hour mark as he snatched at a free hit after Jon Stead cut the ball back from the right when substitute Craig Mackail-Smith was better placed to finish off.

Hemmings tried to make amends with a volley from a tight angle which Garratt turned behind.

But Crewe wrapped up the contest with two goals in six minutes late on. First Wintle turned in Ng's pull-back from close range in the 77th minute before substitute Jones' shot deflected off Sam Stubbs and looped over Palmer for the third seven minutes before the end.

County remain bottom of League Two, two points from safety, although they have an inferior goal difference to 22nd-placed Macclesfield.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.