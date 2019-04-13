Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Notts County 0.
Crewe Alexandra 3-0 Notts County
-
- From the section League Two
Crisis club Notts County sunk further into trouble as goals from Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Ryan Wintle and James Jones secured Crewe victory at Gresty Road.
The Magpies were given breathing space this week to deal with a winding-up petition while the sale of the club is negotiated, but the Railwaymen were in no mood to give County an easy ride on the pitch.
On-loan debutant keeper Alex Palmer was kept busy throughout, and the West Brom youngster pushed out Perry Ng's low free-kick before Charlie Kirk lashed the rebound over the bar.
But he was beaten when Crewe's first-half dominance was rewarded in the 31st minute, with Motherwell loanee Taylor-Sinclair flicking a header into the far corner from Kirk's delivery following a short-corner routine.
Ben Garratt kept out former Crewe man Matt Tootle's blockbuster as County tried to respond immediately.
Kane Hemmings blew County's best chance to level on the hour mark as he snatched at a free hit after Jon Stead cut the ball back from the right when substitute Craig Mackail-Smith was better placed to finish off.
Hemmings tried to make amends with a volley from a tight angle which Garratt turned behind.
But Crewe wrapped up the contest with two goals in six minutes late on. First Wintle turned in Ng's pull-back from close range in the 77th minute before substitute Jones' shot deflected off Sam Stubbs and looped over Palmer for the third seven minutes before the end.
County remain bottom of League Two, two points from safety, although they have an inferior goal difference to 22nd-placed Macclesfield.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 29Hunt
- 12Nolan
- 31Taylor-SinclairSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
- 15Wintle
- 16Lowery
- 17Green
- 11AinleySubstituted forDaleat 75'minutes
- 7PorterSubstituted forReillyat 79'minutes
- 20Kirk
Substitutes
- 8Jones
- 9Miller
- 19Dale
- 21Finney
- 24Reilly
- 25Sass-Davies
- 27Jaaskelainen
Notts County
- 13Palmer
- 2Tootle
- 24Milsom
- 5DuffySubstituted forBarclayat 68'minutes
- 18Stubbs
- 43Doyle
- 26Rose
- 21O'BrienBooked at 85mins
- 30SteadSubstituted forAlessandraat 71'minutes
- 11BoldewijnSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 45'minutes
- 15HemmingsBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 3Bird
- 6Barclay
- 7Alessandra
- 8Vaughan
- 10Gomis
- 28Mackail-Smith
- 40Culverwell
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 4,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Notts County 0.
Hand ball by Craig Mackail-Smith (Notts County).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt saved. Mitch Rose (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jim O'Brien (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 3, Notts County 0. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. James Jones replaces Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Lewis Reilly replaces Chris Porter.
Hand ball by Mitch Rose (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Notts County 0. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Perry Ng.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Owen Dale replaces Callum Ainley.
Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra).
Craig Mackail-Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Lewis Alessandra replaces Jon Stead.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ben Barclay replaces Richard Duffy because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Sam Stubbs.
Attempt saved. Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Crewe Alexandra).
Craig Mackail-Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Garratt (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Stubbs (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Michael Doyle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra).
Second Half
Second Half begins Crewe Alexandra 1, Notts County 0.