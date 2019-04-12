League Two
Cambridge15:00Newport
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Newport County

Scot Bennett
Newport's Scot Bennett has made 41 appearances this season, but has not played for a month.

Cambridge are set to be without midfielders Liam O'Neill and Paul Lewis and forward George Maris.

Boss Colin Calderwood also has concerns over centre-back George Taft plus forwards Jabo Ibehre and Harrison Dunk.

Midfielder Joss Labadie and striker Jamille Matt are concerns for County after they were forced off in midweek.

Second-choice keeper Nick Townsend is out, but defender Scot Bennett is set to return as Mike Flynn's team chase a play-off spot.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • BuryBury15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00NewportNewport County
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • ExeterExeter City15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City412314472373583
2Mansfield411915761342772
3MK Dons412191166432372
4Bury4120111074502471
5Tranmere4119111159441568
6Forest Green4117131160421864
7Exeter4117111355451062
8Carlisle41187166256661
9Colchester41179155850860
10Swindon411514125148359
11Oldham4015121360481257
12Stevenage41169164752-557
13Newport40169154957-857
14Northampton411217125254-253
15Crewe41158184953-453
16Cheltenham411410175359-652
17Grimsby41147204052-1249
18Port Vale411211183646-1047
19Morecambe411210194663-1746
20Cambridge41129203758-2145
21Crawley41127224161-2043
22Macclesfield41912204568-2339
23Yeovil41910223860-2237
24Notts County41813204374-3137
View full League Two table

