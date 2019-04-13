League One
Gillingham15:00Shrewsbury
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Shrewsbury Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton412512480344687
2Sunderland402117270363480
3Barnsley412213668333579
4Portsmouth402211771432877
5Charlton412210959372276
6Doncaster4118121169521766
7Peterborough401710136254861
8Blackpool411416114745258
9Coventry411610154545058
10Burton411512145748957
11Fleetwood401511145243956
12Oxford Utd411313155056-652
13Gillingham41139195466-1248
14Shrewsbury411114164553-847
15Plymouth411211185165-1447
16Bristol Rovers411113174145-446
17Accrington411112184160-1945
18Scunthorpe41129204970-2145
19Rochdale41129205079-2945
20Wycombe411111195064-1444
21Southend41127224961-1243
22Wimbledon41127223759-2243
23Walsall41119214467-2342
24Bradford41106254369-2636
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you