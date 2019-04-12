Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could name the same team that started Tuesday's 2-0 win at Preston.
Pablo Hernandez (ankle) passed a fitness test to play in that game.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is hopeful that midfielder Barry Bannan (hamstring) will feature after missing the midweek win over Nottingham Forest.
Loanees Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons (both knocks) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (illness) could also come back into contention.
Match facts
- Leeds United have not lost consecutive home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1998, when the sides were both in the Premier League.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three league matches against Leeds (W2 D1 L0), last enjoying a longer run in March 1995 (five unbeaten).
- Patrick Bamford has scored seven league goals for Leeds United in 2019; more than any other player.
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored seven English league goals against Leeds in eight appearances - more than any against any other side.
- Leeds have drawn fewer Championship matches than any other side this season (7), with just one of their past 26 league games ending as a draw (1-1 v Middlesbrough in February).
- This will be Steve Bruce's eighth league managerial visit to Elland Road (W2 D1 L4 previously), facing a different Leeds manager each time (Venables, Reid, Carver, Warnock, Evans, Monk, Christiansen, Bielsa).