Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Blackburn
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers

Martin O'Neill's Nottingham Forest have lost their past two matches and are eight points off the Championship play-off places
Martin O'Neill's Nottingham Forest have lost their past two matches and are eight points off the Championship play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill may change his side when they face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The hosts will assess Tendayi Darikwa's fitness after he missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Craig Conway could miss the trip to the City Ground, but he is the only injury concern for Tony Mowbray's Rovers.

The winger is doubtful to feature against Forest after suffering a thigh strain in their win at home against Derby County on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in seven Championship matches against Blackburn (W0 D4 L3) since a 4-1 win in January 2014.
  • Blackburn have won seven of their last 13 away matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W7 D4 L2), winning 1-0 most recently in April 2017.
  • Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele made his first Championship start of the season at Sheffield Wednesday, conceding three times - Steele has kept just five clean sheets in his last 36 starts in the division and has conceded 10 goals in his last three Championship games against Blackburn.
  • Blackburn's Bradley Dack has been involved in 19 league goals this season (13 goals, 6 assists) - he scored and assisted in the 2-2 draw between Blackburn and Nottingham Forest earlier this season.
  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league games since April 2018, while Martin O'Neill hasn't lost three English league games in a row outside the top-flight since February 1994 with Wycombe Wanderers.
  • Blackburn have conceded 18 goals in their last six away Championship matches (W0 D1 L5).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you