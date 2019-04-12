Championship
Reading15:00Brentford
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Brentford

Brentford striker Neal Maupay in action
Brentford striker Neal Maupay scored his 25th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ipswich
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Reading have on-loan striker Nelson Oliveira available again after the striker was ineligible for the trip to parent club Norwich on Wednesday.

John Swift (hip), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back), Saeid Ezatolahi (thigh) and Omar Richards (knee) are all doubts.

Luke Daniels is expected to keep his place in goal for Brentford, with regular number one Daniel Bentley still nursing a shoulder injury.

Defender Yoann Barbet remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Reading go into the match in 20th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Reading have won two of their last 11 league matches against Brentford (W2 D3 L6), with the most recent of those victories coming in February 2017.
  • Brentford have won four of their last five away league matches against Reading (L1).
  • Andy Rinomhota's equalising goal in the 97th minute of Reading's 2-2 draw with Norwich City was his first shot on target in the Championship this season.
  • Brentford's Said Benrahma has registered 14 league assists this season - more than any other player in England's top four divisions.
  • Reading have lost just two of their eight home Championship games under manager Jose Manuel Gomes (W4 D2 L2).
  • Neal Maupay has scored 22 league goals for Brentford this season - including one in the reverse fixture against Reading - but hasn't found the net in any of his last six away league appearances, attempting 16 shots across those games without success.

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
View full Championship table

