Derby County v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Derby may make changes following their defeat in midweek by Blackburn Rovers as they welcome struggling Bolton.
The defeat left the Rams five points off the Championship play-off places with six games left to play.
Bolton need to win if they are to have any chance of survival, with Tuesday's loss to Middlesbrough leaving them nine points off safety in 23rd.
Wanderers have an unchanged squad for the visit to Derby, with Jason Lowe and Yanic Wildschut both still out.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in 13 home league matches against Bolton Wanderers (W9 D4 L0) since losing 0-2 in September 1981.
- Bolton Wanderers are looking to complete a league double over Derby for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
- Derby County have lost one of their last 12 home matches in all competitions (W5 D6 L1).
- Bolton have won one of their last 19 Championship games in April (W1 D4 L14).
- Derby have lost all four Championship matches when 38-year-old full-back Ashley Cole has started this season.
- Bolton have lost 25 league matches this season, only losing more in one previous campaign in their entire history (26 in the 2015-16 season).